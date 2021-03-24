Mittwoch, 24. März 2021
Neuer Song von Bad Astronaut
Es gibt tatsächlich einen neuen Bad Astronaut-Song – der erscheint im Rahmen einer neuen Vinyl-Sammler-Box, die Fat Wreck herausbringt. Das Label schreibt:
Houston, we have lift-off! We are thrilled to transmit that Bad Astronaut’s box set is available for pre-order today. Strap yourselves in, because this box set represents the first time 2002’s Houston: We Have A Drinking Problem and 2006’s Twelve Small Steps, One Giant Disappointment will be on vinyl. Plus, we’ve repressed 2001’s Acrophobe, which hasn’t been on wax since 2010.
Even more exciting, however, is the inclusion of Inner-Space, a brand new 7-inch from Bad Astronaut. The band’s first new material in 15 years, Inner-Space features a never-before-heard alternate version of “Violet” as well as the brand new song “Wide Awake.”
