Rise Against - Nowhere Generation Acoustic

Rise Against haben eine Akustik-Version ihres Songs “Nowhere Generation” online gestellt, in der Meg Myers als Gast-Sängerin mitwirkt. Die Band kommentiert: „When we released the acoustic version of Nowhere Generation, we found that it really connected with a lot of people. We heard from a lot of unique and beautiful voices and we knew that we needed to add another beautiful, unique voice to this song. Meg was the perfect choice and we are thrilled with how it all turned out.“
