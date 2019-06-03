Plague Vendor: Prism

Plague Vendor werden am Freitag ihr neues Album "By Night" auf Epitaph veröffentlichen. Aufgenommen wurde die Scheibe mit Hilfe von John Congleton (St. Vincent / Chelsea Wolfe) in den EastWest Studios (Brian Wilson, Ozzy Osbourne, Iggy Pop). Mit „Prism“ gibt es auch einen weiteren neuen Song zu hören.
Nach einigen Festivalshows und Touren im Vorprogramm von Jello Biafra, Iggy Pop oder Social Distortion wird die Band zudem im August eine exklusive Show in Köln spielen.
20.08.2019: Köln - Blue Shell
