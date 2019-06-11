Tiger Army mit neuem Album im September

Tiger Army melden sich zurück und kündigen für den 13.09. ihr sechstes Studio-Album „Retrofuture“ auf Luna-Tone / Rise Records/Ada Warner an.
Frontmann Nick13 kommentiert:
“Retrofuturism is generally a visual aesthetic, but it got me thinking, it’s the perfect description for our sound! The gear and instruments are mostly 1950s and 60s, but while the tones may be classic, we’ve always tried to push into uncharted territory musically with each release. So the idea behind this record was to create our version of what someone might imagine future rock ’n’ roll sounding like, but from the perspective of the mid-20th century.”
Zudem warden Tiger Army im Herbst wieder zurück nach Europa zurückkehren. Die Termine:
15.11.2019: Hannover - Indiego Glocksee
16.11.2019: Leipzig Conne Island
17.11.2019: Hamburg - Fabrik
19.11.2019: München - Strom
20.11.2019: Wien - Arena
22.11.2019: Berlin - Lido
23.11.2019: Bochum - Matrix
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar veröffentlichen