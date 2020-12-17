Donnerstag, 17. Dezember 2020

Buster Shuffle: Our Night Out - 10-Years Anniversary Re-Release



Buster Shuffle bringen zum zehnjährigen Jubiläum ihr ziemlich gelungenes Ska-Pop/Punk- Album „Our Night Out“ nochmal raus – die Scheibe wurde neu abgemischt, teilweise neu aufgenommen, enthält zwei unveröffentlichte Bonustracks und hat ein überarbeitetes Artwork. 
Sänger Jet Baker kommentiert die anstehende Veröffentlichung folgendermaßen: "We always wanted to do something for ONO’s 10th birthday, we just never imagined we would be in lockdown, not able to play shows and have a party together. We decided this would be a great way to celebrate its birthday with our fans so we are re-releasing the record on our own label Do Nothing Records.“
