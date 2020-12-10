Neue Songs von Every Time I Die

"A Colossal Wreck" und "Desperate Pleasures" heißen die beiden neuen Songs, die Every Time I Die online gestellt haben – ein Vorgeschmack auf das nächste geplante Studioalbum der Band aus Buffalo. Sänger Keith Buckley kommentiert die Tracks wie folgt:
"(The tracks are) two sides of the same reactionary coin. While ‘Colossal Wreck’ looks around at the current state of the world and says ‘life is a punishment and only the worst of us thrive’ and, ‘Desperate Pleasures’ takes a more optimistic approach and renounces the nihilistic/accelerationist attitude of the voice that came before. It says that without hope, even in the face of such universal anguish, only death is certain and to give up now when those around us need it most is a treacherous act of pure cowardice. That said, I'm not sure which is worse, being a coward or being a cynic. Probably a coward. At least cynics have a sense of humor.”
