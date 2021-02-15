Falling In Reverse mit neuer Version von "I'm Not A Vampire"

Falling In Reverse haben ein Video zur überarbeiteten Version des Band-Klassikers "I'm Not A Vampire" online gestellt. "'I'm Not a Vampire (Revamped)' was over 10 years in the making", sagt Ronnie Radke. "I wrote the original song, while sitting inside a maximum security prison, about drug addiction. I always believed songs such as this one had more to offer than its original form, so I wanted to give fans a new perspective and redefine who I am when it comes to expressing myself and being creative."
Der Song entstammt ursprünglich dem Album "The Drug in Me is You" (2011).
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar posten