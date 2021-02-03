Skindred mit Re-Issue und eher unbekanntem Song

Skindred werden am 23. April ein Re-Issue ihres erfolgreichen zweiten Albums "Roots Rock Riot" via Hassle Records veröffentlichen. Parallel präsentiert das Quartett den Song "It’s A Crime", der zuvor nur auf der Japan-Version des Albums erhältlich war, inklusive Lyric-Video. “‘It’s a Crime’ was written in 2006 in our basement studio below St Joseph’s Boxing club in Newport”, erinnert sich Drummer Arya Goggin. “It’s where all the writing for RRR took place. The only reason it didn’t make the album was because of how the album track listing flowed. We were so happy with how the album progressed from the opening of chaos of Roots Rock Riot to the epic ending of Choices and Decisions we didn’t want to crowbar another song in needlessly. It was a hard decision to leave it out but we are so happy it’s being included in the re-release. It was always a band and producer favourite.”
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar posten