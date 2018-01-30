Blessthefall mit neuem Album „Hard Feelings“

Am 23. März werden Blessthefall bei Rise Records ihr Label-Debüt "Hard Feelings" veröffentlichen, welches von Tyler Smyth, Matt Good und Howard Benson produziert wurde.
Eine erste Single haben siemit "Melodramatic" jetzt schon online.
Sänger Beau Bokan erklärt:
"It's not often a band like ours, that's been together for nine years, that has five full-length albums, and that survives the ups and downs of the music scene, gets a chance at a fresh start. We're here to say that we feel brand new again. Signing to Rise has rejuvenated us as a band and we couldn't be more excited. They encouraged us to be ourselves and to continue to write the music that we wanted.
Our new album Hard Feelings is a culmination of everything we love. It has all the old Blessthefall feels, along with a fresh new sound that will knock you off your feet."
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar veröffentlichen