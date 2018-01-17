Mittwoch, 17. Januar 2018
Nathan Gray: "As The Waves Crash Down"
Nathan Gray präsentiert mit "As The Waves Crash Down" einen weiteren neuen Song und kommentiert:
“As The Waves Crash Down is a reminder that in this difficult political and social climate, we can – and should – rise up together. It is a reminder that hope, love, and courage is (and always has been,) bigger than fear, shame, and hatred. The evils of this world thrive on our sorrow, and we can win simply by refusing to keep our heads bowed down. Raise your fist. Stand Proud. “
Die Single, die von Bouncing Souls-Gitarrist Pete Steinkopf produziert wurde, ist ab sofort auf Youtube mit einer Video-Collage verfügbar.
Eingestellt von Tito um 08:38
Labels: News
Abonnieren Kommentare zum Post (Atom)
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar veröffentlichen