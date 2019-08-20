The Menzingers: "America (You’re Freaking Me Out)"

Auch The Menzingers präsentieren mit "America (You’re Freaking Me Out)" eine neue Single aus dem Album "Hello Exile", das am 4. Oktober auf Epitaph erscheint. Frontmann Greg Barnett kommentiert die Hintergründe des Songs:
“We’re living in a pretty insane time, where all you can think about every single day is ‘What the hell is going on with this country?’ But as I was writing that song I realized that it’s kind of always freaked me out, especially coming-of-age during the Iraq War. I love so much about America, but I think you can’t deny that there are some people in power who are absolutely evil.”
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar veröffentlichen