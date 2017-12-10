Montag, 18. Dezember 2017

„10 Cents“ von Cane Hill

Cane Hill kündigen für den 19.01.18 das zweite Studioalbum „Too Far Gone“ auf Rise Records an. Mit "10 Cents“ steht bereits eine 3. Hörprobe zum Anhören bereit.
Die Band kommentiert :

“This song is about watching all of our idols and heroes fall. Sometimes their lives end & other times you just see someone you’ve held on a pedestal fall off. Heroes die, every time.” says lead vocalist, Witt. "We're excited to announce the release of our new album, Too Far Gone. This is a piece of work that means a lot to us — it's the culmination of our own experiences, the pain, the anger, and the hurt."


