Cane Hill mit neuer Single und Album

Cane Hill kündigen für den 19.01.18 das zweite Studioalbum „Too Far Gone“ auf Rise Records an. Passend dazu steht das Video zur neuen Single „Lord of Flies“ online.
Die Band dazu:
"'Lord of Flies' is just about trusting the wrong person because you want to believe they're something they're not. Whether the person convinced you or you were just too dumb to see it. It's a mistake I've made over and over again, though I learned quickly, I can't trust many.“
