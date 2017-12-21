Donnerstag, 21. Dezember 2017

Fat Mike arbeitet mit Travis Barker

Via Instagram hat Fat Mike verkündet, zusammen mit Travis Barker an einem neuen Cokie The Clown-Album zu arbeiten.


Eingestellt von um
Labels:

Keine Kommentare:

Kommentar veröffentlichen

Abonnieren Kommentare zum Post (Atom)