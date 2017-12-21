Fat Mike arbeitet mit Travis Barker

So fucking stoked that @travisbarker is playing on the Cokie the Clown album. He was the one drummer that I’ve really wanted to collaborate with. Sorry Smelly. #doinstuffwithdrumhitters #CokieTheClownAlbum #IHurtmyToeToday Ein Beitrag geteilt von Michael Burkett (@fatmikedude) am Dez 20, 2017 um 12:16 PST
So fucking stoked that @travisbarker is playing on the Cokie the Clown album. He was the one drummer that I’ve really wanted to collaborate with. Sorry Smelly. #doinstuffwithdrumhitters #CokieTheClownAlbum #IHurtmyToeToday
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Michael Burkett (@fatmikedude) am Dez 20, 2017 um 12:16 PST
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar veröffentlichen