Good Charlotte: Awful Things

Good Charlotte haben zusammen mit dem im November 2017 verstorbenen Lil Peep den Song "Awful Things" aufgenommen. Die Band schreibt dazu:
"Every now and then a new artist comes along, who you know is sure to change music.
Lil’ peep was one of those artists.
We were excited to find out that we shared a love of the same bands, and that he was a fan of GC. We looked forward to the possibility of touring together in the new year, and were excited to share our stories and maybe even make some music together.
there is a feeling of hope and rebellion in his music, for everyone who feels like they might not fit in, that we relate to and that shares a kinship to what gc has always been about. This rendition of ‘Awful Things’ was done with love, for Peep, his family, friends and fans, to celebrate his life, talent and career and we hope everyone enjoys it as much as we
enjoyed making it.
Thanks for all the love you shared, Peep.
You are missed, but through your art you will live forever. "
