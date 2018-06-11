Astpai mit heißer Sauce

Kurz bevor Astpai am 22. Juni ihr neues Album "True Capacity" bei Shield Recordings veröffentlichen, sind sie eine Kollaboration mit Tommy's Hot Stuff aus Graz eingegangen - für die limitierte und vegane "True Capacity" Hot Sauce.
Das sagt Sänger Zock dazu:
"I’m giving you a heads up that we’ll be announcing our collaboration with Tommy’s Hot Stuff (a local, vegan & organic Hot Sauce producer from Graz, Austria) for the limited edition „True Capacity“ Hot Sauce.
It’s something we’ve been working on over the past weeks and it’ll be available at all our shows from our Album release show on June 28th at the Arena, Vienna onwards."
Zudem kommt die Band auf Tour – die Termine:
28.06.2018: Wien (AT) - Arena
12.07.2018: Berlin - Astra Kulturhaus
16.07.2018: Wiener Neustadt (AT) - Triebwerk
18.07.2018: Zwiesel - Jugendcafe
