Thrice bei Epitaph und mit neuem Signing

Epitaph verkünden einen prominenten Neuzugang: Thrice haben beim renommierten US-Label unterschrieben und präsentieren ihren neuen Song „The Grey“.
Die Band kommentiert:
"We grew up listening to and being inspired by Epitaph bands, and have always admired and respected the label’s independent spirit and ethics. To finally be a part of the family there is an absolute honor, and we couldn’t be more excited about our future with them.”
Die Band um Frontmann Dustin Kensrue wird noch in diesem Monat neben diversen Club-Shows, die Bühnen des Hurricane/Southside Festivals bespielen.
Alle Termine:
12.06.18: Köln - Live Music Hall (+ Brutus)
20.06.18: Wiesbaden - Schlachthof (+ Brutus)
21.06.18: Berlin - Huxleys (+ Brutus)
22.06.18: Scheessel, Hurricane Festival
24.06.18: Neuhausen Ob Eck, Southside Festival
26.06.18: Munich, Backstage Werk (+ Brutus)
