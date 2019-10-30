Petrol Girls: Video zu "No Love For A Nation"

Petrol Girls haben ein Video zum Song "No Love For A Nation" online gestellt.
Sängerin Ren Aldridge kommentiert die Grundidee, die hinter dem Video steckt, wie folgt:
"This song, video and art project aim to question and contribute to destabilising the idea of nations. Can we collectively imagine ourselves in a different way? The nation rose from the decline of the monarchy - what will rise from the decline of nations? Can’t we find better and more inclusive ways of collectively understanding ourselves? The video also celebrates the punk community, which stretches across borders and nations, and has inclusive and anti-authority politics at its core. I feel like this community offers us a glimpse of what might be possible.”
