Freitag, 3. Januar 2020

Dragged Under: The World Is In Your Way

Wenn die tolle Single "Chelsea" typisch für das Album von Dragged Under namens "The World Is In Your Way" ist, sollte man sich Mitte Januar schon mal im Kalender markieren.....


