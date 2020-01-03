CHELSEA - 1/3/20— Dragged Under - THE WORLD IS IN YOUR WAY 1/17/20 (@DraggedUnderWA) 30. Dezember 2019
This will be the last single we release before our album “The world is in your way” comes out on 1/17/20.
RT for good karma. pic.twitter.com/zDWZ2CQcZA
Freitag, 3. Januar 2020
Dragged Under: The World Is In Your Way
Wenn die tolle Single "Chelsea" typisch für das Album von Dragged Under namens "The World Is In Your Way" ist, sollte man sich Mitte Januar schon mal im Kalender markieren.....
