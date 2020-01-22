Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Vinnie was loved. We loved him, and he was beloved anywhere we went. Vinnie loved people, too. And his light was spread all over the world in his music and his travels with NRSV, Warzone, Grey Area, KYI, SSSP, and more. Vinnie had a large personality, the only drummer we ever knew that was also a frontman from behind the drums. We’ll never forget him. Vinnie was also a husband and father.. please pray or send PMA in the direction of his family. And thank you to everyone who has expressed your condolences. Rest In Peace, brother Vinnie Value❤️
Mittwoch, 22. Januar 2020
Vinny Value verstorben
Vinny Value, Drummer von Warzone, Grey Area oder Kill Your Idols, ist verstorben, wie Kill Your Idols jetzt bestätigt haben.
