Angels & Airwaves mit Charity-Song

Angels & Airwaves um Frontmann Tom DeLonge veröffentlichen mit "All That’s Left Is Love“ einen neuen Song, deren gesamten Erlöse an "Feeding America" gehen. Die gemeinnützige Organisation kämpft in den USA gegen Hunger und Not.
Die Band kommentiert:
"Friends- As we are all stuck at home and watching these unfortunate world events unfold, we couldn’t help but notice little glimmers of light showing across the globe- revealing the positive side of humanity that sometimes gets lost in our day-to-day lives. That, ULTIMATELY, is what this band has been about since day 1- HOPE. With all of that in mind, we decided to channel our feelings into a song- of which all proceeds will go to benefit Feeding America’s Covid-19 Response Fund."
