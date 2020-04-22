Knuckle Puck: 20/20

Knuckle Puck kündigen mit "20/20" ein neues Album via Rise Records an. Zeitgleich legt das Quartett mit "RSVP" einen brandneuen Song samt Lyric-Video vor:
Die Band kommentiert die Hintergründe wie folgt:
We’re excited for you to listen to a brand new song today called 'RSVP', which is one of our favorites from our new album 20/20. We’re ready to talk a little bit about 20/20, our third album coming out later this year on Rise Records. We don’t have a release date yet because of the state of the world right now, but we are putting up a limited /300 variant of vinyl on our store today to get you excited for it. These are the best songs we’ve written and we can’t wait for you to hear them all. We sincerely appreciate your patience and hope to have much more info soon on release dates, tours, and more. In the meantime, here’s RSVP."
