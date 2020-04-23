The Ghost Inside - Aftermath-Video

The Ghost Inside bringen im Juni ihr neues Album heraus, legen aber jetzt schon mal mit dem Video zu "Aftermath" vor - in dem sie auch ihren schweren Bus-Unfall von 2015 thematisieren. Bei dem Unfall ließen mehrere Menschen, u.a. der Fahrer der Band, ihr Leben. Die Bandmitglieder selbst erlitten zahlreiche Verletzungen. Drummer Andrew Tkaczyk musste ein Bein amputiert werden, Gitarrist Zach Johnson musste sich allein 13 OPs seit dem Crash unterziehen und Sänger Jonathan Vigil litt unter einem Bruch des Rückens sowie zwei gebrochenen Knöcheln.
Bassist Jim Riley kommentiert:
“We went into the writing process knowing full well that every song and every lyric would be influenced by what we’ve been through, but we tried our best for them to be relatable to everyone. With Aftermath we let it be much more personal - this one is us telling OUR story. So when it was time to choose a first song to share with the world, it felt right for it to be Aftermath. It allows anyone that listens into our world, but it also lets us put final punctuation on that chapter of our lives. Aftermath is a total catharsis for us. We let it all out in the song so that it’s not bottled up inside us anymore and we can heal and move on, since after all, the beat goes on.”
