Buster Shuffle mit Charity-7”

Die 2 Songs sind den „Unsung Heroes“ Ruby Bridges und Iqbal Masih gewidmet und der komplette Erlös geht an die World Health Organisation (WHO).
Die Band schreibt:
„Hey People! We are pleased to announce we are putting out a Limited Edition 7 Inch AA Side Vinyl with all sales profits we make going to The World Health Organisation.
“Being on lockdown has made me think a lot. Both my sisters are NHS workers and on the front line endangering themselves daily. I’ve been unable to do anything other than stay home as advised. So now we’ve decided to do this...”- Jet Baker (Buster Shuffle)
The AA side 7 Inch single ‘Unsung Heroes’ consists of two songs inspired by two real heroes that we wanted to write about whilst on lockdown.
The more vinyl pre-orders we receive, the bigger our order will be - The costs of pressing will be lower and and more profit will go to our chosen charity the WHO (World Health Orgnization).
You can pre-order now exclusively from www.bustershufflemusic.com
“If we sell 300 then great, if we sell 1000 then even better as it’s more money for The World Health Organisation. It’s really down to the Ska Punk community on how much money we will raise. It’s a good, caring community so I’m hoping for a positive response”.
