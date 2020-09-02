Touche Amore: I’ll Be Your Host

Kürzlich kündigten Touche Amore mit dem Track Limelight (ft. Andy Hull) ihr neues Album „Lament“ für den 09.10. auf Epitaph an. Nun folgt mit "I'll Be Your Host“ ein weiterer neuer Song.
Sänger Jeremy Bolm kommentiert:
“’I’ll Be Your Host’ is a song about the overwhelming nervousness I get when someone approaches me and talks to me about their dead loved ones, I feel horrible because I 100% understand why they’re sharing it with me. It’s hard having to stomach tragic story after tragic story while sometimes being asked advice when I absolutely don’t have the answers.”
