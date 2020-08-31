Knuckle Puck: Earthquake

Knuckle Puck präsentieren knapp 2 Wochen vor dem Release des neuen Albums "20/20“ mit „Earthquake" einen weiteren neuen Song. Der Schlagzeuger John Siorek kommentiert:
"The idea for the video was to encapsulate the feeling of driving around with your friends on a nice summer night, hanging out, and listening to a track you all like. 20/20 was supposed to come out in early summer, and we feel like the album, and this track specifically, have that kind of energy. So we wanted to visualize that."
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar posten