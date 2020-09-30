Touche Amore: Reminders

Am 9. Oktober bringen Touche Amore ihr neues Studioalbum "Lament" via Epitaph raus, jetzt teilt das Quintett mit "Reminders" einen weiteren Track vorab – inklusive Video, in dem viele bekannte Namen mitwirken: Jim Adkins (JIMMY EAT WORLD), Andy Hull (MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA), Jacob Bannon (CONVERGE), Frank Iero (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, Anthony Green (CIRCA SURIVE, SAOSIN), Skrillex und einige mehr.
Die Hintergründe des Videos kommentiert Sänger Jeremy Bolm wie folgt:
“The music video for ‘Reminders’ conceptually was driven by bringing some joy to everyone’s timelines. If we can provide even just three minutes of joy to someone right now that’s enough for us, and who doesn’t love seeing awesome people and their pets? Putting this video together was such a pleasure because it involved talking to friends we love and getting wholesome footage in return. The people involved include artists we admire and contributors to the album. We hope you love it as much as we do.”
