Mittwoch, 20. Januar 2021

Bad Religion: Emancipation Of The Mind

Bad Religion präsentieren mit "Emancipation Of The Mind" einen bisher unveröffentlichten Song, der ursprünglich während der Aufnahmen des aktuellen Studioalbums "Age Of Unreason" entstand. "I think the song really is a celebration of enlightenment values that can be cultivated through enthusiastic learning and open-mindedness", erklärt Co-Songwriter und Sänger Greg Graffin. "So often we're told what to think. But learning how to think (as opposed to learning what to think) is a true feeling of emancipation from the constraints of indoctrination that are so commonplace in our society."

