Descendents mit Lyrics-Video zu That’s The Breaks"
Schon vor der US-Wahl hatten sich die Descendents mit der Zwei-Song-Single "Suffrage" zu Wort gemeldet, kurz nach der Wahl gibt es ein weiteres Statement in Form des Stückes „That’s The Breaks“. Frontmann Milo ergänzt: "Loser. Big time loser. Delusional loser. SORE loser. The time has come. The time is now. Just go, go, GO. I don't care how. Donald J. Trump, will you please go now! What's it gonna take? A gazillion dollars? (Oh wait, you already grifted that from supporters)... A get out of jail free card? (Only if our judicial system totally fails us)... A wooden stake through the heart? Whatever we can do to make you go away, we need to do it. And I don't mean just leave the White House, I mean crawl back into your hole of hate and live out the rest of your life as a nobody. A loser. Because that's what you are. Worst. President. Ever."
