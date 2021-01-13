Neues NOFX-Album kommt

NOFX kündigen ein neues Album an! Dieses trägt den Titel "Single Album" und erscheint schon am 26. Februar auf Fat Wreck. Passend zur Ankündigung veröffentlicht das Quartett den Song "Linewleum" (man kann es sich denken - so richtig neu ist der nicht) inklusive Video (feat. Avenged Sevenfold und unzählige Musikvideo-Schnipsel anderer Bands mehr).
Frontmann und Labelboss Fat Mike kommentiert die Hintergründe:
"I have no idea why 'Linoleum' is THE NOFX song that is covered by so many bands while other NOFX songs get hardly any attention. 'Linoleum' wasn't a single, it had no video, it got no radio play, and most importantly, it didn't even have a chorus!!! All popular songs have choruses! WTF! So, One night I stayed up till 4:00 am checking out all the different versions on YouTube. Watching hundreds of bands from over 28 countries (mostly Indonesia) doing 'Linoleum' was a humbling experience for me. So I decided to write a song that was a shout out to all those people that learned those four chords and remembered the non-rhyming lyrics. Then I asked the biggest of all the bands (Avenged Sevenfold) to play some leads on the song. Then M Shadows suggested we do a video together. Then I figured I should put all of the bands in the video. Well, I couldn't fit all the bands, but I picked a bunch of cool ones! A song about not playing a song that's not a hit song with a video about other bands covering the song! This is why I love punk rock writing punk songs. Rules out the door!"
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar posten