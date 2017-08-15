At The Drive-In: "Call Broken Arrow"-Musikvideo

Passend zu ihrem Konzert in der Münchener Tonhalle am 23. August, bei dem sie von den Japandroids supportet werden, haben At The Drive-In ein neues Video zu "Call Broken Arrow" parat! Der Track ist Teil ihres im Mai erschienen Album "in•ter a•li•a". Mit dem Clip erzählen At The Drive-In die Geschichte weiter, die sie bereits mit dem Bildmaterial zu "Hostage Stamps" angefangen haben.
Regisseur Rob Shaw sagt dazu: “In ‘Hostage Stamps,’ we have a prisoner being tortured and monitored by some sort of authoritarian organization. The guys wanted to show why he was imprisoned, as well as cast doubt over his innocence. It’s funny how in stories, especially film stories, you tend to sympathize with whoever you spend time with. When you watch someone being mistreated, the assumption is that person is the victim. ‘Call Broken Arrow’ is in part about illustrating the prisoner’s culpability, but even that is in doubt as we see the Watcher character who follows him around slipping something in his drink at the end.”
