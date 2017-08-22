Neues Album von The Lillingtons

Vergangenen Juni haben The Lillingtons ihr erstes neues Material seit elf Jahren veröffentlicht: Die "Project 313"-EP. Für den 13. Oktober haben sie nun ihr neues Album "Stella Sapiente" bei Fat Wreck Chords angekündigt und präsentieren mit "Insect Nightmares" auch gleich die erste Single.
Sänger und Gitarrist Kody Templeman sagt dazu: "We chose to premiere “Insect Nightmares” because even though it is an obvious step in a new direction, it still retains the feel of a Lillingtons song. We thought fans of the older material (especially Project 313) could identify it as a Lillingtons song while being exposed to musical elements that we have implemented on Stella Sapiente. The theme of the song is lighter and more akin to what people expect from us. We hope our fans enjoy it and appreciate a peek of the darkness that is yet to come."
"Stella Sapiente" ist das sechste Album, zuletzt erschien 2006 "The Too Late Show".
