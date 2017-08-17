Casey: Video zu “Ceremony”

Ende 2016 haben Casey ihr Debütalbum "Love Is Not Enough" veröffentlicht, jetzt legen sie mit dem Video zu „Ceremony“ nach.
Sänger Tom
Weaver über den Song: "[The track] vents the frustration that accompanies
realising an extensive period of emotional oppression and manipulation has been
suffered under the guise of a sincere relationship. The opening paragraph
describes how an unrequited affection was pursued in the belief that true love
prevails, only to lead into disappointment and disenfranchisement.”
