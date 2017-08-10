Flatliners: Demo-7”

Fat Wreck bringt eine Flatliners-7” mit Demos heraus. Zum hintergrund heißt es:
„This September, The Flatliners will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough album and FAT debut, The Great Awake. To commemorate the anniversary, we’ve pressed up a limited run of just 500 copies on a special color, as part of our unofficial “Fat Classics on Color” series. In addition, we have a new entry in the official Original Demos Series: The Flatliners’ The Great Awake Demos. The band unearthed three demos which vocalist/guitarist Chris Cresswell lays out below, along with the band’s story of getting signed to FAT. This 7" is strictly limited. The 500 color copies are only available in the below bundle, along with the album’s color repress.”
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar veröffentlichen