Aerial View: Fake Names

Aerial View präsentieren mit "Fake Names" eine brandneue Single. Das dazugehörige Video steht ebenfalls online. Die Band kommentiert:
"Fake Friends is a special song to us because it helped us get through a lot of tough times,” kommentiert die Band. “It helps us remember that whoever has wronged us in the past doesn’t determine our happiness. And the most important person in your life is yourself! Loving yourself is first before anyone else. If you can’t love yourself then how can you love someone else?"
