The Lawrence Arms: Album im Juli

Nach 6 Jahren kündigen The Lawrence Arms mit "Skeleton Coast“ für den 17.07. wieder ein neues Studio-Album auf Epitaph an. Die 14 Songs hat die Band in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Langzeitproduzenten Matt Allison innerhalb von 2 Wochen aufgenommen, allerdings erstmals in den Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas:
"It was kind of like album camp in the sense that we were in this very remote setting for two weeks and really focusing on making the record. That was a very different experience for us because we’ve always made our records in Chicago which is home and all the things about home are in the way,” kommentiert Sänger und Gitarrist Chris McCaughan.
Das animierte Video zu dem neuen Song "PTA“ gibt es jetzt ebenfalls zu sehen.
