Donnerstag, 6. August 2020
Bad Religion nehmen neue Version von „Faith Alone“ neu auf
Bad Religion haben eine neue Version ihres Songs „Faith Alone“ aufgenomen – langsamer, pathetischer, inklusive Orchester-Momenten.
Greg Graffin erläutert: “I have always written songs on piano. Some of our earliest songs were written on my mom’s piano. I’ve been home a lot and so I started recording a bunch of our songs that way. Brett (Gurewitz) thought ‘Faith Alone’ was particularly relevant for this moment. For me, it exemplifies what’s special about the band, which is that we write songs that go to the spiritual and intellectual aspects of human existence.”
Die Aufnahme des Songs erfolgte aus der Ferne. Graffins erste Gesangs- und Klavier-Spuren wurden durch Brett Gurewitz ergänzt, der zusätzliche Instrumentals einschließlich Gitarre hinzufügte. Die Streicher wurden von Stevie Blacke (Beck, Lady Gaga, Garbage) und das Schlagzeug von Bad Religion-Schlagzeuger Jamie Miller hinzugefügt, während sich Carlos de la Garza der Produktion und dem Mix widmete.
Gurewitz kommentiert: “I think the message of ‘Faith Alone’ really resonates with everything that’s happening right now. Racial injustice, Trump, the COVID pandemic, the rejection of science, none of these things can be solved by burying our heads in the sand. We’ve always believed problems can be solved through reason and action, not faith and prayer. It’s what we’ve been writing about since the band started.”
