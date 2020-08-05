Mittwoch, 5. August 2020
The Menzingers bringen “neues” Album “From Exile”
The Menzingers kündigen das Album "From Exile" auf Epitaph an. Dabei handelt es sich um eine neuinterpretierte - und ruhigere - Version des 2019er-Werks "Hello Exile". "From Exile" wird digital am 25. September digital und am 13. November auf Vinyl erscheinen. Mit "Strawberry Mansion" und "High School Friend" stehen ab sofort zwei Vorboten bereit. Aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie waren die Amerikaner Anfang des Jahres gezwungen, ihre laufende Australien-Tour abzubrechen. Die Zeit der Isolation nutzte die Band, um "Hello Exile" neu aufzunehmen. Die Band dazu: “The live music industry vanished before our eyes, and just like that we were out of work like tens of millions of others,” sagt Sänger und Gitarrist Greg Barnett. “As the weeks progressed the upcoming tours got rescheduled, then rescheduled again, then effectively cancelled. There were times when it all felt fatal. There’s no guide book on how to navigate being a working musician during a global pandemic, so we were left to make it up as we went along. We wanted to document and create in the moment, and though we couldn’t be in the same room together due to social distancing lockdowns, we got creative.”
Eingestellt von Tito um 10:21
Labels: News
