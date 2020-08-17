The Interrupters: Cover von Billy Eilish stürmt Streaming-Charts

Eigentlich haben The Interrupters das “Bad Guy”-Cover von Billy Eilish schon im letzten Jahr aufgenommen, nachdem der Song in der US-Serie "The Umbrella Academy” vorkam ist die Nummer hoch oben in den Streaming-Charts zu finden. Die Band kommentiert:
“We are so blown away and grateful for the amount of love our “Bad Guy” cover has been receiving since being featured in season 2 of The Umbrella Academy! We are big fans of Billie’s music. We started covering “Bad Guy” while on tour in the summer of 2019. The song is SO FUN to play live so when we had the chance to do a session at Ship-Rec studios in Los Angeles we thought it would be the perfect song to record. Here it is captured live in one take, we hope we did it justice.”
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar posten