The Distillers bringen Debütalbum erneut heraus

The Distillers kündigen für den 30. Oktober die Re-Issue ihres Debütalbums auf Epitaph an. Dabei wurden die Songs noch mal neu gemastert und erscheinen sowohl digital als auch als in drei limitieren Vinyl-Farben („2000 in opaque sunburst, 1,550 in clear with green/purple/black smoke, 500 pieces exclusive to Zia in summer sky wave“).
Brody Dalle dazu:
“This record is kind of the equivalent of someone reading my teenage diary, except worse. Figuring out who I was as a songwriter, but with everyone watching and listening! All of my contemporary (at the time) influences for everyone to hear. The write up in the ‘Village Voice’ changed my life and I am forever grateful for it. If I hadn’t read such a scathing, hilarious and on point review (even though it stung really bad) I wouldn’t be the lyric writer I am today. Kim’s BADASS bass playing is still a highlight for me, and thanks to Matt Young as well for his enthusiasm and cool fast AF skin beats. The feedback at the end of blackest years I did by total accident.... I love this record so much, warts and all.”
