Milo Aukerman (Descendents) mit Ukulele unterwegs

Descendents-Sänger Milo Aukerman präsentiert unter dem Name RebUke sein politisch motiviertes Ukulele-Projekt und mit "45…not a LP" liegt gleich eine Drei-Song-Single digital via Epitaph vor. Die Track setzen sich kritisch mit der aktuellen politischen Lage in den USA auseinander. “I’ve spent most of my punk rock life avoiding the temptation to write political songs; it always seemed like politics is the obvious go-to subject of punk and thus not of interest to me. Unfortunately, after the 2016 U.S. Presidential election I find myself virtually unable to write songs about anything else”, so Aukerman. Ursprünglich entstanden die Songs für das nächste Descendents-Album, aber der Sänger empfand, dass die Botschaften, die hinter den Stücken stecken, unbedingt vor der bevorstehenden Wahl im November kundgetan werden müssen. “If you believe, like me, that 45 is not a LP, we ALL need to VOTE to make that a reality”, erläutert Aukerman. “Only then can we hope to see a return to sanity, a turning of the page. These songs are my personal attempts to turn the page on our national nightmare…if only I could will it through music.”
