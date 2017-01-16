CJ Ramone: American Beauty im März

CJ Ramone wird sein drittes Solo-Album „American Beauty“ im März 2017 via Fat Wreck veröffentlichen. Er kommentiert:
American Beauty is the record I’ve been working towards since I started putting out records as CJ Ramone. My songwriting has definitely grown up some, but the raw energy is still there. Steve Soto, Dan Root, and Pete Sosa helped me drive every track home in a way that only veterans of the business can do, with engineer/co-producer Paul Miner throwing gas on the fire every step of the way. I don’t think I could have made this record any better. 2017 is set to be my busiest year yet, starting with a coast to coast US/Canada tour, followed up by an extended trip to Europe this summer. Fall and Winter we’ll be spending in South America and we are working on a trip to Japan and, fingers crossed, Australia. It’s going to be a good year. Hope to see y’all on the big road.
