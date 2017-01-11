Greg Graffin (Bad Religion): Neues Solo-Album im März

Der Bad Religion-Frontmann Greg Graffin kündigt sein neues Solo-Album "Millport" für den 10. März 2017 auf ANTI- Records an. Produziert wurde es von Brett Gurewitz (Bad Religion). Jonny "Two Bags" Wickersham, Brent Harding und David Hidalgo von Social Distortion geben sich als Background-Band die Ehre. Einen Vorgeschmack auf das neue Release gibt es mit dem Song "Making Time".
Graffin kommentiert: “This feels as exciting to me as when we made the Bad Religion record Suffer. Like everything had been leading up to the songs and they just happened totally organically in this short intense burst. I’m really just doing what I did back then, which is write songs that mean something to me and deliver them in a way that is completely honest.”
