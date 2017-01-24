The Real McKenzies: Due West

The Real McKenzies haben mit „Due West“ eine erste Hörprobe aus ihrem am 03.03.17 erscheinenden Album "Two Devils Will Talk" (Fat Wreck) veröffentlicht.
Bassist Troy Zak äußert sich folgendermaßen zum neuen Release:
“On the 25th Anniversary of The Real McKenzies, we remain true to our Scottish-Canadian Punk Rock ‘n’ Roll roots. We wrote an album about perseverance, determination, and staying true to our beliefs. The band has never hung up its hat even at the toughest of times and this album shows we are more relevant now than ever before.”
