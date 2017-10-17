At The Drive-In: Record Store Day-EP

Zum Record Store Day - also am 24.11.2017, werden At The Drive-In ihre 3-Track-EP "Diamanté" als 10-Inch Vinyl via Rise Records veröffentlichen.
Die Band kommentiert:
“How do you weaponize the insatiable thirst for life among vultures? How do you deprogram the coroner dissecting hiatus ? What light beckons you from the sewers of suggestion? Is your instinct extinct ? Or does it hide in the flash burn of counterfeit automatons? 5 boys with guilty slingshots swaying to the Midwitch Sound. Blinded by the DIAMANTÉ.”
