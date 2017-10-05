Propagandhi auf Tour

Kurz nach dem VÖ des neuen Album "Victory Lap“ (Epitaph), kündigen die Polit-Punks aus Kanada nun für nächstes Jahr einige ausgewählte Shows an. Sänger Chris Hannah kommentiert die Tour folgendermaßen:
"Hello people of contiguous Europe and adjacent holdings! It’s Jesus H Chris here! How’s it going, eh? I’ve been practicing my conversational Deutsche, Francais and Italiano lately, and I’m pretty aufgeregt/ excite/eccitato to unleash it on your fuckin’ European faces! Incidentally, we will be playing some new songs from our new record during the lulls in conversation and since I never leave my house and can’t stand talking to people, there will be many of these lulls, so I hope you enjoy the ripping tuneage!”
Die Termine:
26.04.18: Saarrücken - Ant Attack Festival
27.04.18: Münster - Uncle M Fest
02.05.18: Lindau - Club Vaudeville
04.05.18: Wels (Austria) - Sbäm Fest
05.05.18: Zürich - Obenuse Festival
Tickets gibt es auf der Band-Website.
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar veröffentlichen