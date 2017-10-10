Like Moths To Flames: "Dark Devine"

Like Moths To Flames aus Ohio haben mit "Dark Devine" den Titeltrack ihres kommenden neuen Albums online gestellt.
Sänger Chris Roetter kommentiert:
“We are excited to share the title track from the record. I think this is one of the songs that combines most of the new things we tried to do with the album. We wanted to keep certain elements that felt reminiscent of our old material while still exploring a healthy balance of new ideas. I think ‘Dark Divine’ does a great job at combining both.”
