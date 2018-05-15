Mayday Parade: Never Sure

Nach "Piece Of Your Heart" haben Mayday Parade mit "Never Sure" den nächsten Song aus ihrem neuen, sechsten Album veröffentlicht. "Sunnyland" entstand in Zusammenarbeit mit John Feldmann (Blink-182, Panic! At The Disco) und Howard Benson (Of Mice & Men, My Chemical Romance) und erscheint am 15. Juni via Rise Records/BMG/ADA Warner.
Gitarrist Alex Garcia zum Song:
"Never Sure is about this tendency to be more in love with the chase or in love with love, than the actual object of the love. It’s about being dramatic for dramas sake really.“
