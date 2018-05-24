The Gaslight Anthem mit speziellem Release von "The '59 Sound Sessions"

The Gaslight Anthem haben ein weiteres Special anlässlich des 10-jährigen Jubiläums ihres Albums "The '59 Sound" angekündigt. Am 15. Juni erscheinen via SideOneDummy Records "The '59 Sound Sessions" mit seltenen und bislang unveröffentlichten Aufnahmen und Demos. Erscheinen wird das Ganze auf CD, normaler LP sowie farbiger LP als Deluxe-Version mit 60-seitigem Fotobuch.
Schlagzeuger Benny Horowitz kommentiert:
"The journey a band goes through is complex. We were perpetually on the road and in a state of constant motion. I can’t think of a better time to try and create the most significant thing of your life when it was the most significant time of all our lives. I’m so happy to share this moment of our existence."
