Napalm Death: “Standardization”

Mal wieder ein bisschen Grindcore: Napalm Death haben ein Video zu “Standardization” online gestellt. Frontmann Mark “Barney“ Greenway kommentiert: "Videos I find one of the trickiest mediums to make vibrant and impactful. Costin, the producer though, had a lot of stuff from our Roadburn Festival presentation which seemed to fit the music quite nicely and reflect the song's subject matter about the utter despair of a colourless life and desire of more conservative forces for a homogenous world according to gender, sexuality, human habits and, well, generally everything. No thanks!"
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar veröffentlichen